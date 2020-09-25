Lincoln man faces numerous charges in pursuit from Eagle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE – A Lincoln man was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail early Friday morning after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit that started in Eagle.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies were attempting to stop a BMW for traffic violations at Nebraska Highway 43 and O Street in Eagle.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began going west on Hwy. 34, north onto 190th Street, then west on Holdredge Street to the village of Prairie Home, located at North 148th St. and Thayer Avenue.

With the assistance of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, the driver, who resisted arrest, was taken into custody and identified as Danny M. Hier, 51, of Lincoln.

Hier is charged with speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol-second offense-.15+, willful reckless driving, open container, no valid registration, violation of stop sign, and driving under suspension-15 year revocation.

No bond had yet been set as of Friday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.