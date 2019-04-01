PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man is in the Cass County Jail following an unlawful entry into a rural Plattsmouth home on Sunday morning.
At approximately 4:21 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a home intruder at that rural home, According to Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann.
While deputies were responding, the intruder stole a vehicle and took off. Deputies located the vehicle and with the assistance of the Plattsmouth Police Department took Travis L. Holmbeck, 35 of Lincoln into custody. Holmbeck was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, burglary and felony criminal Mischief.