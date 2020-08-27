 Skip to main content
Lincoln man injured in crash near Eagle
A Lincoln man was injured when he lost control of this vehicle and slammed into a tree near Eagle on Wednesday.

EAGLE – A 64-year-old Lincoln man was injured in a one-vehicle accident north of Eagle on Wednesday.

The man was identified by Cass County authorities as James Jelen, the driver of the vehicle.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Jelen was traveling north on 214th Street in a 2000 Chevy Malibu when he lost control with the vehicle leaving the road and then colliding with a tree before coming to rest.

A call into Cass County 911 indicated the vehicle was at a high rate of speed just before the accident, the sheriff said.

Jelen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Eagle Rescue to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Deputies from his department, along with

Eagle fire and rescue personnel and Cass County EMS, responded to the accident, Brueggemann said.

