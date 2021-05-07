Lions create successful state journalism moments

NORFOLK – Louisville students knew they didn’t want to make a conventional type of yearbook when they began working on the project at the start of the school year.
Their creativity gave them a chance to capture some of Nebraska’s top high school journalism prizes at the state contest.
The Lions earned six awards at the Class C State Journalism Championships. The team traveled to Norfolk on April 26 for in-person events and students discovered their results on April 30. LHS scored 80 points and placed 11th in overall standings. Students from 38 schools submitted entries for Class C events this year.
Louisville yearbook advisor Elin Petersen said she was happy to see the Lions get rewarded with state recognition for their hard work. Louisville finished second in one of the state’s top yearbook categories and earned medals for many other yearbook elements.
“This group of students has been a delight, and I am incredibly proud of them,” Petersen said. “They have continually impressed me with their creativity, fresh ideas and ability to communicate through visual and written means. It was an honor to get to take several of them to state. They deserved it!”
Each Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) school with a registered journalism program could submit entries in 25 categories this year. Twelve categories required only one round of judging and did not involve a trip to the state journalism contest in Norfolk. The other 13 events featured a preliminary round and a second round of in-person evaluation.
The non-travel categories included info graphic, in-depth newspaper coverage, newspaper layout, photo/artistic illustration, sports/action photography, news/feature photography, yearbook layout, yearbook theme development, broadcast news story, broadcast sports story, broadcast feature story and broadcast public service announcement. Judges chose the top eight medalists and the placements of each student based solely on the initial round.
Students in the categories of advertising, newspaper column writing, editorial cartooning, editorial writing, entertainment review writing, headline writing, newspaper feature writing, newspaper news writing, newspaper sports feature writing, sports news writing, yearbook feature writing, yearbook sports feature writing and yearbook theme copy writing learned earlier in April that they had secured top-eight finishes.
Students in these categories journeyed to Northeast Community College for their in-person contests. Judges in Norfolk determined medal placements in each event from the in-person evaluations. Louisville students returned home that day and prepared for the April 30 announcement of all state winners.
Petersen said junior Lea Kalkowski used her creativity to spearhead the “Unconventional” theme of the 2020-21 yearbook. Kalkowski met with other journalism staff members last August and shared her thoughts about the possible yearbook strategy. Her classmates agreed with her concept and began to figure out ways to incorporate the idea on every page.
“Inspiration must have struck last summer because she came in on the first day with a lot of ideas for implementing it,” Petersen said. “Everyone was on board, so from there it took on a life of its own through brainstorming sessions, teamwork and a shared commitment to carry the theme through the entire yearbook.
“The students were really observant and mindful as they were coming up with ideas. They chose to highlight details that made this school year ‘unconventional.’”
Petersen said arrows become one of the major elements used throughout the yearbook. Students noticed that school officials had placed purple arrows in hallways this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The arrows told students which direction to walk in their one-way corridors.
Their work paid off in the state yearbook theme development contest. Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston and Ella Culver led a team that earned a prestigious second-place award. Petersen said she was impressed with the way the Lions came together to achieve their goal.
“The theme development award makes me most proud because it was truly a group effort and is a reflection of the incredible staff I’ve been privileged to work with this year,” Petersen said.
Kalkowski pocketed a third-place honor in the yearbook theme copy writing category and a seventh-place medal in the yearbook layout contest. Gaston (third place) and Laura Swanson (seventh place) generated awards in the yearbook sports feature writing category, and Eva Quam earned fourth place for the Lions in the headline writing category.
Kalkowski, Gaston, Swanson, Quam, Culver, Emma Hiatt, Zach Hillabrand, Payten Petersen, Alex Warner, Daysha Jones, Abby Bruce, Emma Yardley, Lexi Hans, Ella Johnson, Jacob Peacock and Eric Heard were members of this year’s Louisville journalism staff.
Louisville State Journalism Results
Headline Writing: Eva Quam, 4th
Yearbook Sports Feature Writing: Jaylin Gaston, 3rd, Laura Swanson, 7th
Yearbook Theme Copy Writing: Lea Kalkowski, 3rd
Yearbook Layout: Lea Kalkowski, 7th
Yearbook Theme Development: Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Culver, 2nd