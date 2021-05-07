Lions create successful state journalism moments

“Inspiration must have struck last summer because she came in on the first day with a lot of ideas for implementing it,” Petersen said. “Everyone was on board, so from there it took on a life of its own through brainstorming sessions, teamwork and a shared commitment to carry the theme through the entire yearbook.

“The students were really observant and mindful as they were coming up with ideas. They chose to highlight details that made this school year ‘unconventional.’”

Petersen said arrows become one of the major elements used throughout the yearbook. Students noticed that school officials had placed purple arrows in hallways this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The arrows told students which direction to walk in their one-way corridors.

Their work paid off in the state yearbook theme development contest. Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston and Ella Culver led a team that earned a prestigious second-place award. Petersen said she was impressed with the way the Lions came together to achieve their goal.

“The theme development award makes me most proud because it was truly a group effort and is a reflection of the incredible staff I’ve been privileged to work with this year,” Petersen said.