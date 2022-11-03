Lions gain knowledge at SkillsUSA conference

COLUMBUS – Five Louisville High School students constructed solid leadership foundations during their trip to a major SkillsUSA conference.

Emma Renner, Bre Smart, Alex Michalski, Allie Couron and Paige Teller traveled to the SkillsUSA Mid-America Conference Oct. 20-23 in Columbus. More than 200 students from eight states joined the five Lions at the regional event.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said the goal of the conference is to develop leadership skills and officer knowledge among student members. He felt Renner, Smart, Michalski, Couron and Teller achieved that during their trip.

“This is one of the best leadership development conferences that a student can attend each year,” Zweep said. “The training and skills development they receive at this conference helps our local chapter run smoothly and is a key to our success each year.”

One of the biggest items on the conference’s agenda was having student groups complete the SkillsUSA Program of Work. The Program of Work is the plan of action that individual school chapters create for their activities and projects. They will then use this plan to carry out their activities during the school year.

The Program of Work includes professional development, community service, public relations, fundraising, social activities and state, regional and national SkillsUSA competitions.

“The Mid-America Conference is a great opportunity for students to have real-life experiences on the planning and organization of yearly chapter activities,” Zweep said. “Completing the Program of Work is essential for a successful chapter, and being able to actually participate and complete each part during this conference allows the students to have confidence and the preparation to lead their peers in our local chapter.”

Students also reviewed the SkillsUSA Framework curriculum at the conference. Zweep said the framework helps students when they talk about their SkillsUSA activities to parents, school officials, fellow students and potential employers.

“The frameworks assess student skill and development along a learning continuum of awareness, demonstration and mastery,” Zweep said. “It also creates a vision for SkillsUSA programs at the local, state and national levels to ensure quality student-led experiences that build skills in all members.

“The SkillsUSA framework was developed to empower every student to achieve career success, to deliver a skill set demanded by business and industry but lacking in many employees today, and also to ensure that every student member receives a consistent and specific skill set.”

All five Lions completed the SkillsUSA Program of Work and earned the Mid-America Statesmen Award. Conference organizers give the award to students who display proficiency in SkillsUSA knowledge, leadership and training.

Renner, Smart, Couron and Teller also competed in several contests at the conference. All four students placed in the top three spots of their respective categories.

Renner, Couron and Teller all competed in the chapter business procedure contest. Renner earned a second-place award and Couron and Teller each pocketed third-place honors.

Chapter business procedure is a contest that evaluates a chapter’s ability to conduct regular SkillsUSA business meetings. Students had to showcase their knowledge of correct parliamentary procedure and order of business found in Robert’s Rules of Order.

Smart captured a third-place award in the fundraising contest. The fundraising contest evaluates each student’s ability to brainstorm, plan and carry out a successful fundraising activity for the chapter.