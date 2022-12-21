Lions gain knowledge at SkillsUSA contests

OMAHA – Twenty-one Louisville Middle School students secured a large amount of STEM skills during a recent conference in Omaha.

Members of the Louisville SkillsUSA chapter traveled to the Metro Community College South Omaha campus on Dec. 9 for a leadership and skills conference. More than 200 middle school students from the Omaha metro area attended the daylong event.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said the conference gave students a chance to learn more about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) topics. They competed in several STEM-based contests and participated in career exploration seminars and leadership-building sessions.

“One of the best things a middle school student can do is start thinking about their future,” Zweep said. “It’s really important that middle school students get exposed to in-demand careers, specifically in the trades, and the leadership and training needed to be successful. That’s where SkillsUSA shines.”

The conference gave students several opportunities to explore their engineering, design and craftsmanship skills. Louisville students worked on projects at school such as building mousetrap-powered vehicles, Co2 dragsters and balsa wood model bridges. They then took their projects to the conference for different contests.

One contest involved seeing which model bridge could hold the most weight, while the Co2 dragster category gave students a chance to see which car was the fastest. In addition to the individual contests, there were also team-based categories for student groups.

Zweep said one of the most popular events was the team engineering challenge. Teams of three students had to design and build a device using only materials provided to them. Some of these materials included paper, glue, paper clips, straws, bamboo skewers, ping-pong balls and tongue depressors.

The teams tried to build a device that would either throw a ball a certain distance or move a ball from the top to the bottom of the device in less than 30 seconds. Two Louisville groups won awards in the team engineering challenge, and 12 other students captured prizes in either individual or team contests.

Haleigh Moses, Keegan Witte and Jace Holl earned first place in the team engineering challenge, and Emily Muntz, Lilly Bax and Drew Neumann pocketed third place in the category. Will Staben left the conference with a first-place award in the metric 500 dragster contest, and Arin Loeffelholz secured a first-place prize in the t-shirt design category.

Isaac Clements (first place), Jack Boyle (second place) and Sienna Stephens (third place) swept the top three spots in the mousetrap vehicle trapdoor pull contest. Annibel Zaloudek (second place) and Kayne Olson (third place) won awards in the mousetrap vehicle speed race, and Cami Robeson earned third place in the mousetrap vehicle distance contest.

Louisville’s quiz bowl team secured third place at the conference. Will Staben, Kylie Gaston, Holly Haworth and Arin Loeffelholz were members of the group.

Zweep said he was pleased to see the Lions turn their hard work in the classroom into prize-winning efforts in Omaha.

“What I am most proud of is the focus and intent that our SkillsUSA students have on building leadership and professional skills that will transfer to both the classroom and to a future career,” Zweep said. “Even at the middle school level, SkillsUSA students have an opportunity to learn and develop important skills like communication, confidence in speaking and their presentation skills, all of which support the significance of leadership in our student members.”

Zweep said Louisville students learned a great deal from their experiences both before and during the contests. He felt their STEM skills would continue to grow as they move through the rest of the school year.

“Overall, our middle school students did an excellent job at the Omaha conference,” Zweep said. “Each of these students who competed put in a lot of time preparing for the conference and their competition.

“It was good to see all their hard work paid off, and I am always proud of how talented our Louisville students are. The best part is when students realize they have a great deal of talent and build confidence in themselves.”