Lions participate in Homecoming activities

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students enjoyed the final moments of a two-week Homecoming stretch on Friday night at the school’s home football game.

Students celebrated Homecoming Week Sept. 28-Oct. 2, but several activities scheduled for the Oct. 2 date were postponed. Wahoo announced on that Friday afternoon that football players had tested positive for the coronavirus, which meant the Warriors would be unable to travel to Louisville for that evening’s game. The football game was cancelled and Homecoming activities were rescheduled.

Students enjoyed the Homecoming celebration during Friday night’s game against Platteview instead. They combined Homecoming events with Cancer Awareness Night. Students who wore t-shirts that were pink or green were admitted free of charge. Students who wore cancer awareness t-shirts also received free admittance.

Members of the 2020 Homecoming Court took part in a coronation ceremony after the football game. Queen candidates were McKenzie Norris, Lauren Votta, Jennifer Katz and Cadance Stenger. King candidates were Gavin Hudson, Talon Ball, Cordale Moxey and Caleb Hrabik.

2019 Homecoming King Coby Buettner and 2019 Homecoming Queen Faye Jacobsen presided over the ceremony. Katz was crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen and Moxey was crowned 2020 Homecoming King. They smiled for photos at the conclusion of the ceremony.

