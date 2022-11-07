Lions present play to school audience

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students taught an acting class to their peers Friday afternoon on the stage of the elementary school gymnasium.

Members of the Louisville one-act group presented “Antigone in Munich: The Sophie Scholl Story” in front of a large audience. All K-12 students, teachers and staff members watched the 30-minute performance of the World War II-era story.

Director Erik Quam spoke to the audience prior to the play. He said he was pleased with the number of students who chose to join the one-act team this fall. Nearly four dozen students are handling a wide variety of tasks for the play. They include speaking roles, lighting, microphones, sound effects, stage construction, hair and makeup.

“We have 47 students in one-act this year, which is the most we’ve ever had,” Quam told the audience. “We’re really excited about that.”

Claudia Haas wrote full-length and one-act versions of “Antigone in Munich” for the stage. The story explores the dilemma faced by Sophie Scholl, who was a member of the White Rose Society in Nazi Germany. The group encouraged passive resistance against the government throughout World War II.

Scholl was originally a member of the League of German Girls but became an opponent of Nazi views after her brothers were conscripted into the war in 1939. She graduated from high school in 1940 and moved to Munich to study biology and philosophy in 1942. Her brothers told her about Nazi war crimes committed in Poland and they formed an opposition group at the University of Munich.

White Rose Society members distributed leaflets and wrote graffiti on walls to announce their opposition to the Nazi government and German involvement in the war. They published and distributed six leaflets that reached thousands of people across the nation. They were charged with treason in February 1943 and were executed only four days after their arrests.

The play’s central storyline focuses on conversations between Sophie Scholl and her interrogator after she is arrested. Eva Quam portrays the role of Sophie Scholl and Lucas Hrabik portrays the chief interrogator in prison.

The Lions traveled to Norfolk on Saturday morning for their first contest of the one-act season. Louisville earned fourth place at the Norfolk Invitational. Quam, Hrabik, Charlee Peacock, Dayton Carlson and Easton Fiala earned Outstanding Actor Awards at the contest.

Louisville will compete in the York Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 12, and the Kearney One-Act Invite at Kearney High School on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Lions will then journey to the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite on Monday, Nov. 21.

LHS students will compete in the District C1-2 Meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Action will take place in the morning and afternoon at Centennial High School. Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Cross County, David City Aquinas, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Palmyra and Yutan will compete for a state ticket. The Class C-1 State Meet will be held in Norfolk on Thursday, Dec. 8.