Lions secure silver medals at state

GRAND ISLAND – Louisville dance team members made their hard work pay off this past week with a pristine routine at a state contest.
The Lions earned second place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Louisville traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for a state event that featured 12 schools. The group flew near the top of the leaderboard with a team score of 76.58 points.
Louisville head dance coach Maddie Bastian said the Lions were thrilled with their silver medals. She said LHS athletes had spent many months working to make their routine a powerful one for state judges.
“I am so incredibly proud of this group of girls for not only getting second last week, but for all the improvements they made over the past year!” Bastian said. “This year was one for the books with COVID-19 and everything else, but the girls continued to show up and work hard. Some girls are already reaching out to me with ideas for next year.”
Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to lengthen the event to four days. Louisville and other Class C-1 dance teams took part in their contests Feb. 17.
Louisville competed against Conestoga, Sidney, Omaha Roncalli, Battle Creek, Wayne, Arlington, Adams Central, Cozad, Logan View, Oakland-Craig and St. Paul in the contest. Bastian said the Lions believed they had the talent to collect a positive score with their hip-hop performance.
“I think the team and I felt pretty confident we would have a good result!” Bastian said. “We took the feedback we got last year and made the changes necessary to succeed. We also were fortunate enough to send our routine to coaches from around the country to get feedback before state. This helped us greatly as we prepared.
“The girls also left everything on the floor last week. I knew that there was nothing else they could have done and it was good enough for second!”
The Lions gained momentum for the state contest by winning the Class B Hip Hop Division at the Louisville Invite in January. The team continued to fine-tune a routine that featured many athletic and acrobatic moves.
Louisville continued its recent success at the state dance championships. The Lions earned third place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division in 2018 and placed fourth in the same event in 2019. LHS finished sixth in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division last year.
Class C-1 Hip Hop Division Results
Conestoga 80.10, Louisville 76.58, Sidney 76.00, Omaha Roncall 74.83, Battle Creek 74.38, Wayne 74.38, Arlington 72.85, Adams Central 72.30, Cozad 69.80, Logan View 69.63, Oakland-Craig 68.80, St. Paul 68.40