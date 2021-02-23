Lions secure silver medals at state

GRAND ISLAND – Louisville dance team members made their hard work pay off this past week with a pristine routine at a state contest.

The Lions earned second place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Louisville traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for a state event that featured 12 schools. The group flew near the top of the leaderboard with a team score of 76.58 points.

Louisville head dance coach Maddie Bastian said the Lions were thrilled with their silver medals. She said LHS athletes had spent many months working to make their routine a powerful one for state judges.

“I am so incredibly proud of this group of girls for not only getting second last week, but for all the improvements they made over the past year!” Bastian said. “This year was one for the books with COVID-19 and everything else, but the girls continued to show up and work hard. Some girls are already reaching out to me with ideas for next year.”

Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to lengthen the event to four days. Louisville and other Class C-1 dance teams took part in their contests Feb. 17.