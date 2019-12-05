NEBRASKA CITY – Louisville students closed the book on their one-act season Tuesday during a trip to Nebraska City.
The Lions competed in the District C1-1 meet at Nebraska City Lourdes. Louisville performed “26 Pebbles” for a panel of three judges at the event. Seven other teams of actors and actresses represented their schools during the district contest.
Louisville placed fifth with 153 points. Judges could give schools a maximum of 60 points for a possible combined score of 180. They ranked performances based on creation of characters, vocal traits, cooperation of ensemble, timing of lines, creativity of staging and overall effectiveness of the play.
The first judge gave Louisville a score of 54 and the second judge provided a total of 51. The third judge gave the Lions a total of 48.
Nebraska City Lourdes and Bishop Neumann ran away from the six other schools with their district performances. Nebraska City Lourdes won the district title with a score of 176 for “A Seussified Christmas Carol.” Bishop Neumann placed second with a total of 174 points for “The Miser.”
Judges gave Nebraska City Lourdes scores of 58, 59 and 59, and Bishop Neumann earned totals of 59, 58 and 57. Freeman finished third in team standings with a 156.
Nebraska City Lourdes will travel to Norfolk on Dec. 12 for the Class C-1 State Meet. The group will perform at 12:15 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre. Oakland-Craig, Ravenna, Wausa-Osmond, Centura and David City Aquinas will also be in the Class C-1 contest.
District C1-1 Results
Nebraska City Lourdes 176, Bishop Neumann 174, Freeman 156, Johnson County Central 155, Louisville 153, Lincoln Lutheran 136, Yutan 136, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 130