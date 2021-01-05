Lions win awards at home contests

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students had plenty of reasons to celebrate Saturday after taking part in competitive cheer and dance contests.

The Lions hosted teams from across the eastern half of the state at the Louisville Invite. Cheerleading events took place in the morning and dance contests happened in the early afternoon.

Louisville cheer team members earned first place in the Class C-1 Game Day Division of the Louisville Invite. They smiled with their trophy during an awards presentation after the contest.

Cheer team members include seniors Ashley Brock, Chrystena Derby, Jennifer Katz and Cadance Stenger, juniors Ora Allvin, Jaylin Gaston, Emi Rupp and Laura Swanson, sophomores Ava Culver, Emma Heinold, Piper Meisinger and Lizzie Podrazo and freshmen Riley Bennett, Ella Culver, Daysha Jones, Marissa Staben and Alex Warner.

Staben, Gaston, Derby and Ava Culver captured awards for their work in the Overall Stunt Group Division. The four Lions earned second place in the contest.

Louisville dance team members had a chance to smile with their performance in the Class B Hip Hop Division. The Lions earned the division title with a score of 89.00 points.