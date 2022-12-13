Little downtown park proposed by private owner

PLATTSMOUTH – Today, it’s a noticeably vacant piece of ground right in the heart of downtown Plattsmouth.

But in the near future, it might become an attractive place where downtown employees can eat their lunches by shady trees, and where people can walk their dogs on brick-like sidewalks that meander throughout. It might even become a popular spot for small weddings.

That’s the vision of Gregg Eisenbarth, who recently purchased from a private owner two lots of that ground, just west of the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.

“I like parks, but there’s nothing like that downtown,” he said recently. “I want it to be an attraction to the town. Unless I get a real good offer (to purchase his land), I’m going forward with it.”

Eisenbarth owns Rock Hill Windmill, a venue for large gatherings west of Plattsmouth. He plans to call his downtown vision, Rock Hill Windmill Events Center Downtown. It would re-energize a piece of ground vacant since three buildings there were destroyed in a fire in January 2014.

On his new property that covers about 6,000 square feet, Eisenbarth intends to plant numerous trees similar to those lining Main Street.

“This spring, I want to get the trees in place first,” he said.

Then, he would install brick-like concrete sidewalks, an underground sprinkler system, and new grass. Park benches would also be installed.

Eisenbarth plans to follow guidelines by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, particularly the sidewalks.

Such a park would bring new green beauty where people could sit in the shade to eat lunch, or just relax, walk their dogs, or take photos. It would also be a nice alternative for downtown employees to walk to and from their cars in the city parking lot to the south, he added. Space could be rented out for events like small weddings.

Eisenbarth recently planted an evergreen there, complete with solar light decorations. He plans to remove the tree after the holidays, he said.

“I want it to look nice, a nice little park,” he said.