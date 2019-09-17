PLATTSMOUTH – Many local children participated in the annual Little Tuggers Peddle Tractor Pull during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival to see who could pull the furthest. The event was for kids ages 4 through 12 with children competing in their same age divisions.
These are the winners of each age group in the Little Tuggers events. These children qualified for the state pull next August at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Age 4
Boys: Eric Coffelt 1st, Kane Peters 2nd, Brandon Holman 3rd
Girls: Loretta Kerns
Age 5
Boys: Elliott Blair
No girls competed.
Age 6
Boys: Wyatt Stone 1st, Jason Grimshaw 2nd, Jesse Welslead 3rd
Girls: Sadie Williams 1st, Makaleigh Welslead 2nd
Age 7
Boys: Gabriel Schener 1st, Blake Housh 2nd
Girls: Hanna Hortmen
Age 8
Boys: Kyler Bush 1st Peter Malchow 2nd
No girls competed
Age 9
Boys: Noah Wooten 1st, Michael Perry 2nd
Girls: Deanna Hunsicker 1st, Morgan Stone 2nd
Age 10
Boys: Bo (last name not provided) 1st, Aiden Coffelt 2nd
Girls: Dezzeray Faust 1st, Savana Lewis 2nd, Kaelyn Williams 3rd
Age 11
Boys: Brody Greise 1st, Clayson Robb 2nd
Girls: Robyn Malchow 1st, Willa Tudor 2nd
Age 12
No boys participated
Girls: Faithlynn Markham