PLATTSMOUTH – Many local children participated in the annual Little Tuggers Peddle Tractor Pull during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival to see who could pull the furthest. The event was for kids ages 4 through 12 with children competing in their same age divisions.

These are the winners of each age group in the Little Tuggers events. These children qualified for the state pull next August at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

Age 4

Boys: Eric Coffelt 1st, Kane Peters 2nd, Brandon Holman 3rd

Girls: Loretta Kerns

Age 5

Boys: Elliott Blair

No girls competed.

Age 6

Boys: Wyatt Stone 1st, Jason Grimshaw 2nd, Jesse Welslead 3rd

Girls: Sadie Williams 1st, Makaleigh Welslead 2nd

Age 7

Boys: Gabriel Schener 1st, Blake Housh 2nd

Girls: Hanna Hortmen

Age 8

Boys: Kyler Bush 1st Peter Malchow 2nd

No girls competed

Age 9

Boys: Noah Wooten 1st, Michael Perry 2nd

Girls: Deanna Hunsicker 1st, Morgan Stone 2nd

Age 10

Boys: Bo (last name not provided) 1st, Aiden Coffelt 2nd

Girls: Dezzeray Faust 1st, Savana Lewis 2nd, Kaelyn Williams 3rd

Age 11

Boys: Brody Greise 1st, Clayson Robb 2nd

Girls: Robyn Malchow 1st, Willa Tudor 2nd

Age 12

No boys participated

Girls: Faithlynn Markham

