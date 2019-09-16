PLATTSMOUTH – How cute!
This area has a lot of cute pets as was evident at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
There were 30 entries this year in the ninth annual Cutest Pet contest, said Betty Henry, a spokeswoman for Happy Paws.
“We were pleased,” she said of the entries.
Pet owners supplied photographs of their furry family members, which were displayed to the public during the festival.
The contest winners were based on the number of votes they received from the public at $1 per vote. Pet owners paid $5 to enter the contest.
First place went to Tiki, a dog owned by Taylor Kuhl, who received $75.
Second place went to Landry, a dog owned by Tom Wipf, who received $50.
Third place went to Duke, a dog owned by Brad Ksiazek, who received $25.
Two baskets with pet items were raffled off with Velora Riese winning the cat basket and Mary Prince winning the dog basket.
This annual contest is sponsored by Henry-Hobscheidt Motors and is a fundraiser for Happy Paws, a nonprofit animal advocacy group.
“Thank you all for your continued support,” Henry said on behalf of Happy Paws.