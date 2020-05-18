Local authorities arrest driver after pursuit that reached 130 mph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was arrested on numerous charges after he tried to flee from local authorities in his vehicle that reached speeds to 130 mph on Friday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 11:37 a.m. on Friday the Cass County 911 Center made a broadcast of a possible reckless driver that was traveling south on U.S. Highway 75 past the Bay Road exit.

A short time later a sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, in the area of Hwy. 75 and E. McKelvie Road. The deputy observed the vehicle swerving and crossing the fog line, and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle momentarily stopped, but when contact with the male driver was attempted, he turned around and began fleeing northbound on Hwy. 75, Brueggemann said.

A pursuit began with speeds up to 130 mph. The vehicle failed to reduce speed while exiting on Bay Road, running down the embankment and coming to a stop in a ditch. The vehicle sustained damage from running off the roadway.

The driver was taken into custody. He was identified as Daniel Kessel, 55, of Council Bluffs. He was treated at the scene for a possible head injury from the accident, but refused transport.