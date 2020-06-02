Local authorities find body of missing man in river

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The body of a man missing since a Missouri River boating accident on May 7 was found Monday evening by Cass County authorities.

Upon recovery, the victim was identified as Steven Delayne Sears, 28, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from his department, along with Murray Fire and Rescue and Plattsmouth Fire and Water Rescue, responded to a report of a body in the Missouri River, approximately 1.5 miles south of the Rock Bluff Elevator, Brueggemann said.

The body was located along the west side of the river, caught in an area with fallen trees.

It was determined that Sears was the missing victim of a boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River on May 7 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, near Honey Creek. Pottawattamie County authorities and Cass County Attorney Colin Palm were notified of the body’s recovery, Brueggemann said.

An autopsy was scheduled on Tuesday morning. Any charges in the case will be handled by Pottawattamie County, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0