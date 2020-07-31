Local authorities serve search warrant, two arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth residents were arrested on Thursday after authorities served a search warrant at their home.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., investigators from the Plattsmouth Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Office served the warrant at 215 S. 15th St., according to Police Capt. Ryan Crick. The warrant was the result of an investigation into drug activity at this residence, he said.

Two individuals located at the residence, 21-year-old Sabrina Schober and 24-year-old Andrew Lebeau, were arrested on local warrants, Crick said. Both are currently in the Cass County Jail.

Schober has been charged with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Lebeau has been charged with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting. His bond has not been set.

Various narcotics charges against the two are pending upon further investigation, Crick said.

Information concerning several reported burglaries was also discovered. Investigators from the two departments are continuing to sift through all evidence received in an attempt to identify suspects involved in these burglaries and the illegal drug activity at this residence.

