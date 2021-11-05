Local business continues cleanup effort

PLATTSMOUTH – A whole lot of unsightly trash near a busy highway is no longer in sight through the efforts of a local business.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Makovicka Physical Therapy staff spent a few hours collecting trash in their ‘Adopt-a-Spot,’ which runs from Oak Hill Road to First Avenue west of U.S. Highway 75.

It’s the second time in the past four months that Makovicka employees have partnered with Keep Cass County Beautiful in helping to create a community where everyone enjoys a clean, green and beautiful place to live, work and play, said company spokeswoman Kathy Byrnes.

“Keep Cass County Beautiful provides all the equipment needed for the cleanup – vests, gloves, grabbers and plastic bags,” she said.

The group of five employees were members of the local clinic, 16385 Westside Dr., and from the corporate offices.

They were quite busy, according to Byrnes.

“As you can imagine, lots of different items were picked up in a very small, high-traffic area. Compared to the pickup in July which was a lot of smaller items, the trash collected today was larger – lots of food containers, soda bottles, newspapers, etc. Over the course of two hours, the group collected seven bags of trash and one large box.”

The Makovicka staff finds a project like this rewarding because there is an ongoing and obvious need for cleanup, she said.

“Even if not intentional, small microtrash and other debris fall out of cars or out of trash cans, and blows to neighboring businesses or the empty lots. The Cass County public appreciates the efforts, and most residents take pride in their communities.”

