PLATTSMOUTH – To some, old furniture is simply needless items, destined for the trash bin.
Tracee Michel, however, sees untapped charm, waiting for new life.
“I like to redo and upstyle different found items,” she said. “I feel I’m a rescuer of forgotten beauty.”
Michel’s work is on display in her Main Street business, Cottage Refunk, which held ribbon-cutting ceremonies last Friday in Plattsmouth.
From various sources, Michel has collected and refurbished desks, tables, chairs, benches, sofas and more.
“These were things destined for trash, but still had sturdy life,” she said.
Accessories and odds and ends include mirrors, old picture frames, candles, sea shells, even some golf clubs ready for the greens.
But, there’s more.
Michel sells a “seasonless” line of ladies clothes and gifts from Natural Life, whose message from the company speaks to fearlessness and kindness.
She also carries Chalk Paint, a registered trademark type of decorative paint chalk by Annie Sloan. She has an abundance of décor transfers, stamps and molds from Iron Orchid Designs.
Classes are also offered in her “makery room” for those interested in “tapping into their own creative soul.” The room is in the back of the store.
“I want to inspire creativity,” she said.
Cottage Refunk has been in business since last December, but officially had its grand opening this past week.