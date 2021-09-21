Local church finds its new pastor in Alaska

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s Living Water Church went the distance in finding its new pastor that included the review of over 80 resumes.
They found the right person in Soldotna, Alaska.
He’s Greg Crawford, who performed his initial worship service at the church on Sept. 12.
He previously served for 10 years as the associate pastor in charge of education and worship at College Heights Baptist Church in Soldotna. Crawford has been in the pastoral ministry for 19 years at four locations.
He comes to Plattsmouth with his wife, Katie, and their three children, Macey, 11, Isaac, 8, and Jackson, 10 months.
“We are thrilled to take a step into a leadership role,” Greg said recently.
He replaces Dr. Allan Wooters, who served at the church for 33 years before retiring in August of 2020.
Greg, who is originally from Arkansas, said he is “terribly excited” about his new role and wants to reach out to the community.
“My initial goal is to learn of the area people and to reach families with young children. This is a church that values children, all families.”
The family is overwhelmed by the shopping and dining options here, compared to their former Alaska home, as well as the warmth and friendliness of the residents.
“Community is more valued,” Greg said.
He was licensed as a minister in 2002 and ordained as a Southern Baptist pastor in 2007. He holds a master of divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a theological master degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he recently completed his doctor of philosophy program.
It was at that time Greg began looking for a leadership position and met local church officials online through a Southern Baptist Convention job site.
Meanwhile, the church was going through a lengthy process in finding a replacement for Dr. Wooters that included surveying all members to determine the requirements for their new pastor.
After the search committee made its recommendation, the church flew Greg to Plattsmouth to visit the church and its community.
He was officially selected by a church vote on May 16.
“The process worked out well for us,” said Mike Kolden, church elder. “It took time, but all good things do.”