PLATTSMOUTH – Whether people hit by disasters like the recent flood or simply need a little help in feeding their families, there’s a place in town they can turn to for help on a monthly basis.
The Plattsmouth Bible Church, 1602 First Ave., gives away free food on the third Friday of each month, as was the case last Friday for March.
“It’s open to anybody,” said Montie Ruffner, food pantry manager. “We get a huge variety of folks – young people struggling and maybe working two jobs to older people who may have health issues and need extra food.”
Money for the food is donated from the public or paid for by the church and is purchased through the Food Bank of the Heartland.
“A truck delivers it, we sort it out and give it away,” Ruffner said.
Up to 6,000 pounds is usually given away monthly, he said.
“We’ve had as much as 12,000 pounds,” Ruffner said.
The amount provided is based on recent turnouts, according to Ruffner.
About two years ago, about 150 families on average came for food monthly, he said. In recent times, that has dropped to 120 or less.
Nevertheless, that’s about 400 people that are getting food, considering an average family size, Ruffner said.
The pantry opens around 4 p.m. with food placed in boxes for a local taxi driver to deliver free to shut-ins. Then, the public will pick up boxes for filling, usually one box per family.
“We think we’re helping the community,” said Dan Wehrbein, parish member.
“It feels good,” added volunteer Asia Smith.