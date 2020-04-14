Local churches delivering Sunday services online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The pews in local churches may have been empty on Easter because of the COVID-19 threat.

But, through the wonders of modern technology like Facebook and YouTube, the messages of faith and hope were still heard loud and clear.

The First Baptist Church carried Easter services, like previous Sundays, on three different sites, the main one being the church’s website.

“We have 2,000 views already,” said Pastor Raymond Wicks on Monday. “We had 1,600 views for Palm Sunday. We’ve had good feedback.”

The Church of the Holy Spirit has been livestreaming its 9 a.m. Sunday masses on its Facebook page and has them available for viewing for 24 hours. During Holy Week, the church livestreamed masses four consecutive days leading up to Easter Sunday, said Fr. Michael Houlihan.

“It went well,” he said. “I think people appreciate it.”

The Rev. Dr. Lee Wigert of First United Methodist Church has been recording services that are available on Facebook. It has turned out to become quite a following, according to Wigert.

“We had 117 people view the Easter service,” he said.