Local churches delivering Sunday services online

PLATTSMOUTH – The pews in local churches may have been empty on Easter because of the COVID-19 threat.
But, through the wonders of modern technology like Facebook and YouTube, the messages of faith and hope were still heard loud and clear.
The First Baptist Church carried Easter services, like previous Sundays, on three different sites, the main one being the church’s website.
“We have 2,000 views already,” said Pastor Raymond Wicks on Monday. “We had 1,600 views for Palm Sunday. We’ve had good feedback.”
The Church of the Holy Spirit has been livestreaming its 9 a.m. Sunday masses on its Facebook page and has them available for viewing for 24 hours. During Holy Week, the church livestreamed masses four consecutive days leading up to Easter Sunday, said Fr. Michael Houlihan.
“It went well,” he said. “I think people appreciate it.”
The Rev. Dr. Lee Wigert of First United Methodist Church has been recording services that are available on Facebook. It has turned out to become quite a following, according to Wigert.
“We had 117 people view the Easter service,” he said.
That was almost double the average number who attended services in person prior to the pandemic, he added.
There were also 75 views on Good Friday, he added.
Following services online may be more convenient for some people, but these impressive numbers might reflect something else – concerns about the COVID-19 threat, according to Wigert.
“I think people are anxious and tense and are looking for words of hope and assurance,” he said. “We average in the 60s to 70s in person on Sundays. With 117 views, we know people are reaching out to hear the gospel.”
Wigert also sends written sermons to everyone on the church’s email list as another way of remaining in touch, he said.
Wicks and his staff at First Baptist keep in touch with church members by calling on the phone.
“To touch base and see how they are doing,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently forced many churches to begin the practice of online services, according to Wicks. At one time, half of the nationwide churches had such a service.
“Now, 95 percent have an online presence.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!