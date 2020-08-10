Local citizens plead guilty to DUI charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Three Nebraska residents admitted this past week that they had violated the law by driving drunk in Cass County.

Plattsmouth resident Ryan M. Gladwin, 29, Omaha resident Tauryn D. Just, 47, and Elkhorn resident Robert B. Cowan, 47, appeared in Cass County Court on Aug. 4. All three pled guilty to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gladwin pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of DUI-second offense. The state dismissed three additional charges in exchange for his plea. Prosecutors had originally charged him with possession of open container, violation of no passing zone and unlawful display of plates.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Gladwin at 3:28 a.m. March 7 in Louisville. Authorities stopped him at the intersection of Koop Avenue and Oak Street.

Gladwin’s first DUI charge took place in Sarpy County in November 2009. Judge David Partsch ordered Gladwin to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before a Sept. 29 sentencing hearing.

Just pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of DUI-third offense. Prosecutors reduced their original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense in exchange for the guilty plea.