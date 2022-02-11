Local coat drive was a success, Lambert said

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of people answered the call for help – allowing hundreds more, including children, to have warm winter clothing this year and in the future.

The annual coat drive by Gregg Young Automotive of Plattsmouth received an estimated 200 coats, hats and mittens from the public, according to Paul Lambert, company spokesperson.

“We had good response,” he said.

When the demand for children’s winter wear exceeded the amount donated, Gregg Young employees went out and bought new clothing to meet the need, Lambert said, adding that all the donated clothing will be given out locally.

As a way to encourage participation, donors could put their name into a drawing for a free 55-inch color television.

That’s what Alan Wannemaker of Murray did after donating items to the cause early on.

On Thursday, he received a phone call informing him as being the winner. He came to pick up his new television the following day.

“It’s a total surprise,” Wannemaker said. “I had forgotten about it.”

Lambert added, “I want to thank all the people who donated. It shows the kind of community we are.”

