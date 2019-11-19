PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a submitted invoice of $11,822 for emergency repair work around town during October by the Kerns Excavating Co.
This included a 6-inch valve replacement totaling $1,089 at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Avenue, a 4-inch valve replacement totaling $472 at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Avenue, and the removal and replacement of a valve box totaling $957 at Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Avenue.
Other repair work by that company involved repairing a sewer leak totaling $1,741 between avenues C and D, and replacing a water pipe totaling $4,908 at 221 N. 14th St.
The council also approved an invoice from that company totaling $650 for cleaning out a ditch at Rhylander Park.
Councilman Terry Kerns abstained from the council vote to avoid any conflict of interest since he is the owner of the company.