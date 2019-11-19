{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a submitted invoice of $11,822 for emergency repair work around town during October by the Kerns Excavating Co.

This included a 6-inch valve replacement totaling $1,089 at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Avenue, a 4-inch valve replacement totaling $472 at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Avenue, and the removal and replacement of a valve box totaling $957 at Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Avenue.

Other repair work by that company involved repairing a sewer leak totaling $1,741 between avenues C and D, and replacing a water pipe totaling $4,908 at 221 N. 14th St.

The council also approved an invoice from that company totaling $650 for cleaning out a ditch at Rhylander Park.

Councilman Terry Kerns abstained from the council vote to avoid any conflict of interest since he is the owner of the company.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments