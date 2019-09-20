PLATTSMOUTH – Two Louisville residents have accepted plea deals in a case involving the death of one of their malnourished daughters.
David J. Krutina Jr., 24, and Kassandra A. Krutina, 20, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious injury. They had originally been charged with felony child abuse.
The Krutinas were parents of twin daughters who were born in February 2018. Both babies were born prematurely and were placed in an intensive care unit. They were discharged and went home in healthy conditions.
One daughter became unresponsive on Sept. 1, 2018. She passed away at Children’s Hospital in Omaha due to severe malnourishment. The other daughter was also admitted to the hospital with severe malnourishment. Doctors were able to save her life.
An autopsy conducted after the death showed their daughter died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment. Cass County authorities reviewed the case and decided to press charges against the Krutinas.
The surviving daughter was removed from the Krutina household and placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She has made significant progress in weight gain and her overall health during the past year.
David and Kassandra Krutina are both scheduled to be sentenced in Cass County District Court on Oct. 21.