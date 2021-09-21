Local COVID cases keep climbing

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents now fully vaccinated has reached the 50 percent mark, albeit barely, while the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

“It’s scary,” said Plattsmouth mayor Paul Lambert on the rise in cases.

As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, there were 13,231 residents fully vaccinated, representing 50.7 percent of the county’s population.

The number of active cases hit the 140 mark, a grim statistic considering it was in single digits earlier this summer.

There have been 3,141 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the department.

There have been 17 deaths tied to the virus, a statistic that has been stable for several weeks.

Meanwhile, everyone in the United States 12 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lambert continued the push for vaccination.

“I would urge everybody to get vaccinated to curb this spike,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting a booster shot.”

For more information, visit https://sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/covid-19.

