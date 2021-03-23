Local Cub Scout pack holds first-ever craft show

PLATTSMOUTH – Make no bones about it – local folks saw lots of interesting items at a craft fair last Saturday.

That included the works of Jake Hamilton, an Omaha artist and oddities dealer, who does make things from bones of small animals.

“I make lamps from bones, knife handles, jewelry from bones. I do Viking drinking horns from bull horns. I use bones in a lot of my work,” Hamilton said. “I’m amazed of how hot the oddities business is.”

The skulls of small animals can serve as a learning tool for kids, he said.

“The educational value of seeing skulls deconstructed is a big deal.”

Hamilton, owner of J. Ham Productions that also includes paintings, was one of three dozen vendors who participated in the first-ever spring craft vendor event, a fundraiser by local Cub Scout Pack 477, and held at Shindig’s.

“Overall, I think we had a successful day,” said Lauren Adams, cub master. “We had a lot of foot traffic. During the late morning and early afternoon it was a pretty consistent flow. It’s a chance to see what our pack has to offer and what area small businesses have to offer.”

Another vendor attendees enjoyed was Mike Wolf, owner of Wooden Wolf in Omaha.