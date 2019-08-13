PLATTSMOUTH—Over the last decade hundreds of people, young and old, have learned dancing skills under the teachings of Martha Grosshans.
On Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held marking the 10th anniversary of Grosshans’ Studio M Dance at 619 Wiles Road.
“I teach all ages,” she said at the ceremony. “I range from (age) 3 to adults. I do a lot of private lessons as well as classes.”
Grosshans is a certified dance instructor and has been teaching and choreographing for 25 years.
Her studio is located about a mile or so west of U.S. Highway 75 and it “works out perfectly,” Grosshans said.
It’s approximately 30 feet wide and 40 feet long with a high ceiling that’s ideal for tumbling, she said.
Students under her direction learn such dances as ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, hip hop, tumbling and others.
Many students compete in dance contests also, she said.
“The community has been great,” Grosshans said of her business.