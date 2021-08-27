Local driver unhurt in property damage accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth driver on Thursday morning escaped injury when she tried to avoid another vehicle on U.S. Highway 75, but her vehicle sustained damage.

The accident involved a northbound 2011 Jeep Compass, driven by Conni Charles, 54, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Charles told authorities that a vehicle was merging onto the highway from the Bay Road on-ramp when another vehicle began to enter the lane she was driving, Brueggemann said.

Charles swerved to miss the vehicle and side-swiped the concrete guard rail on the railroad overpass, the sheriff said.

The other vehicle was not located. Seatbelts were in use at time of the accident. Charles was not injured and refused medical treatment, the sheriff said.

Deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth police and rescue personnel responded, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.