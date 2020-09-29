 Skip to main content
Local drivers are enjoying smoother rides
Main work

Workers last Saturday began a pavement milling and asphalt overlay project on Main at Seventh Street. By Tuesday, it was completed to 10th Street with other portions of Main to the west also scheduled for improvements. Other streets around Plattsmouth also received similar work.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Been driving on Main Street lately?

Mayor Paul Lambert has.

“It’s very nice and smooth,” he said. “They’ve made it a lot better.”

Workers from the Omaha firm of Omni Engineering, Inc. began pavement milling and asphalt overlay on Main at Seventh Street last Saturday and went west to 10th Street, part of an improvement project on portions of that key east/west street through town.

Concrete repairs on Main have been completed at its intersections with Sixth Street and at 15th Street, Lambert said.

In early August, the City Council approved a base bid of $177,843 from Omni for city road work. This compared to the city’s pre-bid estimate of $210,250. The company, however, also provided an additional alternate bid of $53,599, meaning more work can be done, according to Lambert.

Beginning last Friday, milling and overlay work was also scheduled on the following streets: Webster from Ave. G to 10th Street, Third Avenue from Ninth to 14th streets, Fifth Street from Main to Second Avenue, and Sixth Street from First to Second Avenue.

Portions of Main west of 10th to 17th Street were also scheduled for that type of work, along with concrete work at the intersection of Sixth and First Avenue, according to Lambert.

“We’re doing everything the budget will allow,” he said. “We’re doing what we can.”

