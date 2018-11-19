PLATTSMOUTH – Gregg Eisenbarth first began drawing plans for a new event center on his Cass County farmstead several years ago.
His work paid off Friday morning when he unveiled the complex to a large number of local residents.
Eisenbarth joined Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business. Rockhill Windmill Event Center is located at 5910 Ranch Road in northeastern Cass County. The property is near the intersection of 60th Street and Ranch Road southwest of Buccaneer Bay.
Eisenbarth said he was thrilled to see his vision for an indoor/outdoor facility come to fruition. The property includes a reception hall, gazebo, social patio and large parking lot. Other investors in the project include Kim Groenjes, Cheryl Ledger, Meleah Gamvroudis and Colene Hearshman.
“We’ve made a lot of progress with this,” Eisenbarth said. “It’s been exciting to see the work that’s been done.”
Eisenbarth felt he would be able to convert several buildings on his historic family farm into a place where weddings, business functions and other community gatherings could take place. He began working with Cass County officials to obtain the proper permits and zoning regulations to turn his idea into reality.
One of the largest buildings on the property is a reception hall with a curved ceiling and walls. Windows on the front and rear sides of the structure bring in natural light, and the space is large enough to fit in numerous tables and chairs. A corner bar is available for people to use for drinks and refreshments.
The front entrance of the reception hall features a patio with chairs. Eisenbarth also built an outdoor gazebo for people to use for weddings or other ceremonies. The base of the gazebo is wooden and the sides and roof are made of metal. It offers scenic views of farmland near the property.
Eisenbarth said clients will be able to use the facility for either daytime or nighttime events. He has constructed strings of lights outside the recreation hall for evening occasions.
“When it’s all lit up at night you can see it from the highway,” Eisenbarth said. “It makes for a really nice setting then too.”