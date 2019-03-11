PLATTSMOUTH – The American Red Cross is currently assisting a local family whose mobile home was destroyed by a fire on Saturday.
According to the Plattsmouth Fire Department, crews were called to the Hi Vue Mobile Home Park shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday concerning a structure fire. They arrived to a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in fire.
According to the department, 11 occupants escaped with one person receiving minor burns. The residence was considered a total loss, according to the department. Firefighters from Murray and staff from the county’s Emergency Management agency assisted in the call. Several challenges with ice-covered roads slightly hampered operations, according to the department. The names of the fire victims were not released.