Local farmers place high in corn growing contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Another successful crop for Marvin and Glenn Wiles.

The Plattsmouth area farmers, who have won numerous awards in the past for growing corn, have done it again.

They were a top statewide winner in 2021 in the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by National Corn Growers Association.

The Wiles brothers placed first in the state in the no-till non-irrigated class with a yield of 319.5274 bushels per acre, the association said.

They were among 530 state winners nationwide, the association said.

“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two-fold opportunity – contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future, while enjoying good-natured competition and comradery with their peers,” said Lowell Neitzel, association spokesman.

