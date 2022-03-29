Local farmers place high in corn growing contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Another successful crop for Marvin and Glenn Wiles.
The Plattsmouth area farmers, who have won numerous awards in the past for growing corn, have done it again.
They were a top statewide winner in 2021 in the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by National Corn Growers Association.
The Wiles brothers placed first in the state in the no-till non-irrigated class with a yield of 319.5274 bushels per acre, the association said.
They were among 530 state winners nationwide, the association said.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two-fold opportunity – contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future, while enjoying good-natured competition and comradery with their peers,” said Lowell Neitzel, association spokesman.