 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local farmers place high in corn growing contest

  • Updated
  • 0
corn winners

Plattsmouth area farmers Glenn and Marvin Wiles placed high in a statewide corn growing contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.

 Photo Courtesy Chad Smith/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – Another successful crop for Marvin and Glenn Wiles.

The Plattsmouth area farmers, who have won numerous awards in the past for growing corn, have done it again.

They were a top statewide winner in 2021 in the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by National Corn Growers Association.

The Wiles brothers placed first in the state in the no-till non-irrigated class with a yield of 319.5274 bushels per acre, the association said.

They were among 530 state winners nationwide, the association said.

“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two-fold opportunity – contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future, while enjoying good-natured competition and comradery with their peers,” said Lowell Neitzel, association spokesman.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News