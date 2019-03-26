ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Plattsmouth farmers Marvin and Glenn Wiles earned a first-place state yield award in the 2018 National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) National Corn Yield Contest.
The Wiles brothers were recognized as some of the top-yielding corn producers in the nation with DEKALB® DKC66-74RIB Brand Blend corn yielding an impressive 295.27 bushels per acre in the A No-Till/Strip-Till Non-Irrigated category.
“We are proud to partner with innovative farmers who have a passion for success and a focus on high performance,” said Pete Uitenbroek, U.S. DEKALB®, Asgrow and Deltapine Market Lead.
The NCGA contest, currently in its 53rd year, challenges farmers to achieve record-setting yields as part of its search for methods that will help farmers everywhere. It’s NCGA’s most popular program with this year’s event producing 7,258 entries.
The Wiles brothers were among DEKALB winners who were recently recognized at the 2019 Commodity Classic held Feb. 28 to March 2 in Orlando, Fla., with an awards banquet and private concert featuring country music duo Brothers Osborne.