Local fire department offers tips for safe harvest

PLATTSMOUTH – With the weather being so dry and harvest time fast approaching, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department has tips to help farmers avoid fire disasters with their equipment.

Here’s one potential danger, according to Bob Heckman, local firefighter.

“Your catalytic converters can become very hot, and if you park it in tall grass, that’s a good way to spell disaster,” he said.

All farmers should start their work with clean equipment, Heckman said.

“Double check everything to ensure they are working properly, and most of all have a good fire exit, to not only protect your equipment, but to stop a fire before it stops your harvest.”

Farmers should check the belts on their equipment and, if they need changing, they should do it now, Heckman said.

They should also be careful to keep their equipment free from chaff that can happen during harvesting, he added.

Perhaps most importantly, they should call 911 immediately before they attempt to put out a fire themselves, he said.