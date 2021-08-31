 Skip to main content
Local firefighters honor fallen soldier
  Updated
The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department is honoring Omaha marine Daegan Page with this sign outside its downtown fire station. Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed last week from a suicide bomb outside a gate at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

 Photo Courtesy Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – America continues to mourn the loss of 13 U.S. service members killed last week in a suicide bombing at a gate to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Among those was 23-year-old Daegan Page, a marine corporal from Omaha, and whose father, Greg Page, lives in Cass County.

Among the tributes to Page is this sign outside the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Station that reads, “Thank you for your service Cpl. Daegan Page. Rest in peace.”

On its Facebook page, the fire department added, “We thank all those who serve in the United States Armed Forces. 13 of which made the ultimate sacrifice during rescue efforts in Kabul. Rest easy.”

Daegan Page is a graduate of Millard South High School.

