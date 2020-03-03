Local firefighters receive new air packs

PLATTSMOUTH – At Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting Fire Chief Mike Wilson displayed a new air pack for firefighters battling fires.

More than 40 of these packs recently arrived in town. They were purchased through a grant from the Department of Homeland Security, along with a grant from the Jack Lewis Public Safety Foundation.

Total cost was approximately $300,000, Wilson said.

These packs, worn on the backs of firefighters, will replace a current stock nearing the end of service, according to Wilson.

“There are a lot of safety features,” he said.

For example, the weight of these packs will be centered around a firefighter’s waist, as opposed to the upper back.

“It will be better for the back,” Wilson said.

An alarm has been installed to alert firefighters should one of them experience problems in the fire, he added.

Training is still going on, but these packs should be ready for service later this month, Wilson said.

