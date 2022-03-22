Local firefighters say good-bye to their "generous friend"

PLATTSMOUTH – The dedication that Robert “Lee” Bogle showed to his family and to his community as a longtime member of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department was unmatched and his legacy will live on for years to come.

That’s how Fire Chief Mike Wilson honored his longtime friend during funeral services last Saturday at First Lutheran Church.

“Lee Bogle was a good firefighter, a great instructor, a mentor, a class act and a generous friend,” Wilson told the audience.

While serving on the department since 1991, Bogle was always one of the top responders, the first one at the station, Wilson said.

Bogle also served as the department’s safety officer.

“He would be the one at the front of the hose line, grabbing the set of Jaws of Life, or operating the truck,” Wilson said.

Bogle died on the evening of March 15 after a long illness. He was 67.

Besides being a longtime firefighter, Bogle was also co-owner of Mullenax NAPA in downtown Plattsmouth.

“You don’t have to look far around the fire station to see his thumbprint,” Wilson told the audience. “He left a lasting impression on physical things that will remain around the department for many years to come.”

As a way of showing respect for his years as a volunteer firefighter, a large number of fire trucks were parked along a nearby street during the services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.