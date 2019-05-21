PLATTSMOUTH – To be a firefighter means to be constantly learning on how to better protect the public from danger.
Such was the case last week when three Plattsmouth volunteer firefighters attended a training program in Pueblo, Colo., on railroad tanker fires.
The firefighters were Bryan Clark, David Bell and Robert Heckman.
“This was a very intense program on railroad fires and safety sponsored by the BNSF Railroad with a grant to cover all costs. There were no city funds used,” Heckman said. “This is just one of the many topics we as firefighters cover in our training. I know I have said this before, but from the time you enter the fire service learning never ends.”
Plattsmouth is one of 10 communities that are members of the East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op and the department has been given the award of Excellence for interagency fire prevention efforts and achievements, Heckman said.
The department is trained and has the equipment for lake and river emergencies, he added.
If groups want more information about safety issues, they should contact him for arrangements. His email is firebob1@gmail.com.
“Public education makes Plattsmouth safer for everybody and we also have handout materials on various topics,” Heckman said.