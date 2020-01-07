PLATTSMOUTH – In 2018, a total of 3,655 people nationwide died in tragic cases that could have been prevented in most, if not all, of those situations.
Those were the number of fire fatalities, not to mention thousands more injured, according to statistics compiled by Plattsmouth fireman Bob Heckman.
Overall in 2018, the latest records available, fire departments nationwide responded to more than 1.3 million fires. Besides the toll of lives lost or injured, fires caused more than $26 billion in property loss, including $12.4 billion in California fires.
Fortunately, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department responded to 13 structural fires last year, compared to 17 the previous year, according to Chief Mike Wilson.
The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department responded to 33 fire calls last year.
These stats, both local and national, may cause people to wonder why their homeowners and renters insurance keeps going up, Heckman said.
“This is why fire prevention is so important,” he said. “This is a new year so let us start it off right by practicing fire prevention every day. Perform little things like cleaning your dryer vent often, putting fireplace ashes in metal buckets that are away from buildings, replacing batteries in your smoke detectors. By working together, we can make Plattsmouth a safer place to live.”
Heckman said that if any civic group is interested in a fire prevention program or safety training to text him at heckmanbob1@gmail.com