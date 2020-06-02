Local firm announces $15 million expansion, up to 200 jobs

Lambert added that some of the Tennessee operations will be moving here as part of the expansion.

The council approved the final plat of the project, plus a $55,000 forgivable loan so that the company can purchase 6.62 acres of city-owned ground adjacent to its current plant for the expansion.

A portion of that $15 million commitment will include a second plant on its location, according to Faulkner.

That plant will make the necessary raw materials for its products, which then would be transferred to the current plant for the finished product, he said.

That $15 million commitment will also pay for new equipment and for providing “good-paying” jobs, Faulkner said.

The plan is to break ground for the next plant next month with completion before the cold weather comes in, Lambert said.

He praised the fine working relationship between the company and city officials for this expansion. And, Jenny Serkiz of Cass County Economic Development Council and Nebraska Public Power District officials also played key roles, Lambert added.

“This is great for the citizens of this area and a great step in economic growth in our community,” he said.

