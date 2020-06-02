Local firm announces $15 million expansion, up to 200 jobs

PLATTSMOUTH – A local manufacturer plans a major expansion with up to 200 jobs in the next three to five years.
An official of Vireo Resources, L.L.C. made the announcement by Zoom at Monday’s meeting of the Plattsmouth City Council, which gave its unanimous blessing for the project.
As many as 40 workers may be on the payroll by year’s end, said CEO Mark Faulkner.
“Consumers are showing tremendous demand for our products,” he told the council.
Vireo is a pharmaceutical company located on Wiles Road west of U.S. Highway 75 in the Fourmile Industrial Park.
The company manufactures drugs to fight cancer and other illnesses, plus household items, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“There’s a broad range of products they produce,” he said.
Vireo, a Tennessee-based company, opened its Plattsmouth branch in 2008.
“We have pumped almost $8 million into the local economy since 2008 and we plan another $15 million in the next two years,” Faulkner said. “It’s a significant commitment, but we’ve had significant growth.”
The company began here by putting out four or five different products, but has increased that to 20 items today with “40 products in the pipeline,” he said.
Lambert added that some of the Tennessee operations will be moving here as part of the expansion.
The council approved the final plat of the project, plus a $55,000 forgivable loan so that the company can purchase 6.62 acres of city-owned ground adjacent to its current plant for the expansion.
A portion of that $15 million commitment will include a second plant on its location, according to Faulkner.
That plant will make the necessary raw materials for its products, which then would be transferred to the current plant for the finished product, he said.
That $15 million commitment will also pay for new equipment and for providing “good-paying” jobs, Faulkner said.
The plan is to break ground for the next plant next month with completion before the cold weather comes in, Lambert said.
He praised the fine working relationship between the company and city officials for this expansion. And, Jenny Serkiz of Cass County Economic Development Council and Nebraska Public Power District officials also played key roles, Lambert added.
“This is great for the citizens of this area and a great step in economic growth in our community,” he said.
