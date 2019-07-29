PLATTSMOUTH – The building that houses the vacant Shopko store just east of U.S. Highway 75 has a new owner and a new future.
Keeler and Associates, an insurance call center located just down the road, closed on the purchase on July 19, according to the company’s owner, Doug Keeler.
“I bought the parking lot, the land and the building and our intent after the first of the year is to move the call center there,” Keeler said.
The purchased building contains 46,000 square feet of space, he said.
“We’ll take 20,000 square feet for the call center and lease out the remaining 26,000 square feet,” Keeler said.
There are three “national franchises” who have expressed interest in leasing space there, he added. He declined to say who those franchises were.
Meanwhile, the company is seeking buyers for its current location at 2209 First Ave, including 13 acres of land, Keeler said.
Keeler and Associates is hired by employers nationwide for explaining their company’s insurance benefits to their employees, as well as enrolling them in those plans over the phone.
The call center currently has 35 employees and expects to have 75 to 100 employees by the end of 2020 after landing new clients.
The company, however, is no longer hiring anymore in 2019, Keeler said.
Keeler purchased the building from Alan Peterson, who lives in Beaver Lake as he does.
The agreement to buy the building came during the Memorial Day weekend.
“I drove by and saw the building was empty,” Keeler said. “I called him up and made him an offer and he accepted.”
The building is in a prime location in the city’s growing business district, he said.
“I felt it would be a good investment,” Keeler said.
Shopko closed its Plattsmouth location and in dozens of other cities in April.
Since then, that building has remained empty.