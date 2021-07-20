Local firm plans big expansion

PLATTSMOUTH – A local manufacturing firm is planning to expand and city officials are ready to help.

The owners of New Age Manufacturing, currently located at 2317 Warren Drive, plan on constructing a 30,000 square-foot structure at 2102 S. 15th St. on property they also own. The structure could eventually be expanded to 40,000 square feet.

The current site is 6,000 square feet.

“They are growing so much they need more space,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

Since 1999, the company has been machining a wide variety of components for industry and market sectors.

The company has built parts now used on the international space station, Lambert said.

The city council on Monday evening approved the company’s redevelopment plan that also includes landscaping and a storm water detention area. The new site has no residents so there would be no family displacement.

The council’s action now provides the opportunity to offer the company economic incentives like tax increment financing, Lambert said.

The company currently employs 12 people and could possibly create 12 more jobs in the future, City Administrator Erv Portis told the council.

“These are career-type jobs,” Lambert said.

