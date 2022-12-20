Local firm, school donate 5,000 diapers

PLATTSMOUTH – Mothers in need will have a nicer holiday because of a recent diaper drive, sponsored by Makovicka Physical Therapy, which has a clinic in Plattsmouth.

With the support of local staff and patients, along with the students, teachers and families from St. John the Baptist School, the Plattsmouth clinic collected over 5,000 diapers for the Lydia House/Open Door Mission.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our patients and staff in our efforts to make the holidays brighter for others,” said Shane Cole, clinic director. “What warmed our hearts even more, was the overwhelming support from St. John’s students, parents and staff. They donated 3,600 diapers to our effort, pushing our total over the 5,000 mark. We are grateful for their partnership.”

The diapers were collected from Nov. 7 through Dec. 2 as part of an annual holiday diaper drive.

In total, 13 Makovicka locations in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties collected and delivered 22,367 diapers for the moms and babies served by the Lydia House.

In addition, staff volunteered to help load the semi-truck on Dec. 10, Cole said.

The mothers at the Lydia House and those in homeless prevention programs will receive the donated diapers.

“This has been a challenging year, and diapers are expensive,” said Abbey King, Makovicka community relation specialist. “We are really touched by the community mobilizing to help others in need.”