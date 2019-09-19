PLATTSMOUTH – A flood warning continues for the Missouri River at Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb.
At 9:15 a.m., the river level was 29.1 feet, 3.1 feet above flood stage.
Minor flooding is occurring and remains in the forecast.
According to the forecast, the river will continue rising to near 30.5 feet by Saturday afternoon. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
The water treatment plant will not be affected until the river rises to 32 feet, according to weather service officials, who urge drivers to avoid areas where water covers the road. The water depth may be too great for the vehicle to pass safely.
Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, the area received 0.57 of an inch of rain, according to a gauge at the Plattsmouth Airport.
At 3:15 p.m., the temperature was 86 degrees, compared to 66 at 8 a.m.