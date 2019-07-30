PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth went back in time if only for a few hours last Friday evening.
It was the Friday Night Out Back to the ‘80s event, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
“I think we had a good crowd,” said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director. “We had a lot of people dressing up in ‘80s fashions and that was a lot of fun. We try to make Friday Night Out different every year.”
Mayor Paul Lambert was impressed with the event and the “nice crowd” that came.
“It was a good family atmosphere with good food and a lot of people greeting each other. It’s what Plattsmouth is all about.”
There were numerous food and retail vendors on hand with the Omaha-based Pink Kadillac band getting people clapping and dancing to the sounds of the ‘80s, plus hits from other decades, as well.
“The band said afterwards that this was one of the most fun events that they have done,” Cruse said.
One of the retail vendors in attendance was a new business by Alexis Klima of Murray, called The Design Palette, which includes handmade leather earrings.
“I buy leather and make designs myself,” Klima said, adding that custom orders are available.
Besides drumming up some sales, the event was also a way to get her business out there in the public’s eye.
“It’s been worth it, for sure,” Klima said.
There were those in attendance who weren’t born in that decade, but for some who were, the event brought back fond memories.
“The economy was decent, the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union folded,” said Plattsmouth resident Andrew Kolesik, born in the 1960s. “It was a good decade.”
Lambert added, “I got started in my career in the tire industry (salesman). It was a good time.”
While it may be nice to go back in time for a few hours, there’s really no time like the present, he added.
“The present is a present, it’s a gift,” Lambert said. “To see where Plattsmouth has come, it makes me feel good. There has been a lot of changes for the positive.”