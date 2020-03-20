Local foundation starts Coronavirus Response Fund

PAPILLION - In an attempt to lessen the impact of the coronavirus in this area, the Midlands Community Foundation has established a charitable fund named the Coronavirus Response Fund, the foundation announced Friday.

Donations to the fund will be pooled to provide emergency food, supplies, utility and other financial help for the hardest-hit households within Sarpy and Cass counties, said Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.

The Coronavirus Response Fund will partner with other nonprofit organizations, government, and business partners who are united to deploy resources to community-based organizations within Sarpy and Cass counties, she said.

“It will also provide flexible resources to organizations in our joint service area working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic consequences of this outbreak,” Gay said.