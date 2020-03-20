Local foundation starts Coronavirus Response Fund

PAPILLION - In an attempt to lessen the impact of the coronavirus in this area, the Midlands Community Foundation has established a charitable fund named the Coronavirus Response Fund, the foundation announced Friday.
Donations to the fund will be pooled to provide emergency food, supplies, utility and other financial help for the hardest-hit households within Sarpy and Cass counties, said Tonee Gay, the foundation’s executive director.
The Coronavirus Response Fund will partner with other nonprofit organizations, government, and business partners who are united to deploy resources to community-based organizations within Sarpy and Cass counties, she said.
“It will also provide flexible resources to organizations in our joint service area working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic consequences of this outbreak,” Gay said.
This fund will grant monies to organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide residents with access to food, prescriptions/healthcare and other childcare and basic needs, she said. It’s designed to complement the work of local public health, nonprofit, and government entities, and to expand local capacity to support individuals and families experiencing hardship because of the outbreak and related closures and disruptions.
You have free articles remaining.
“As a community foundation we must collectively work together with the counties, cities and chambers to identify those in most need during this unprecedented time,” Gay said. “We will not be accepting grant requests, instead Midlands Community Foundation will partner with nonprofit organizations, community advisors and chamber presidents to identify and prioritize the greatest need of our resources and relief for the community.
“Together, we will proactively identify potential grant recipients, solicit guidance on potential partnerships and recommend final awards as quickly as possible.”
Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases, Gay said.
To contribute online, visit www.midlandscommunity.org and choose MCF Coronavirus Response Fund under DONATE NOW.
To contribute by mail, send check payable to the MCF Coronavirus Response Fund, 217 North Jefferson Street, Papillion, Ne. 68046.
The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service, Gay said.