ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members will have many chances to promote literacy in Nebraska this school year thanks to a donation from a national organization.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced this past week they would donate $1,200 to the Elmwood-based foundation. The national society provides grants to groups across the country each year for historical and educational projects.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said foundation members were excited when they learned about the DAR’s donation. Funding for the grant was made possible through the sponsorship of the Omaha-based Mary Katharine Goddard Chapter of the national DAR.
“We are honored to be chosen as a grant recipient,” Shrader said. “The DAR’s generosity will enable us to expand our educational offerings and continue to reach out to the next generation, helping students learn about an outstanding author while providing them with the opportunity to improve their writing skills.”
Shrader said the organization will use the grant money for a pair of Aldrich Literacy Project programs. The foundation intends to create summer writing camps for children. The camps will help students improve their reading and writing skills by exploring many of Aldrich’s world-famous novels.
Foundation members are also creating traveling trunks that will highlight the homesteading movement in Nebraska. They will distribute the items to nearby Educational Service Units (ESUs) for use in area classrooms. Hundreds of children in statewide school districts will have access to the traveling trunks.
“The curriculum is currently being developed and we hope to field test it with writing groups at Elmwood-Murdock schools during the year with the intent of having our first camps next summer,” Shrader said. “We hope to have traveling trunks delivered to the nearby ESUs sometime this fall.”
National DAR members began their educational grants program in 2010. They wanted to help children across the country learn more about core school subjects such as reading, writing and history.
Hundreds of organizations and foundations apply for funds in the competitive grant program each year. Only 41 entities were selected for awards during the 2017 cycle and only 43 received grants in 2018.
Groups must be sponsored by a local DAR chapter and submit a copy of their public charity 501(c)(3) IRS documentation to be eligible for grants. Organizations must provide a written narrative describing the need and urgency of the local project and what activities the money will be used for. They must also detail ways the community will benefit from the proposed program.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members listed how their literacy initiatives will help students throughout Cass County and eastern Nebraska. They also gave an overview of the traveling trunks program and showed how it will be valuable for many children.
The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and encourage better education for children across the United States. DAR members are descended from colonists who fought for independence in the Revolutionary War. There are currently 185,000 members and 3,000 DAR chapters worldwide.