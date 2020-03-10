Local group promotes Great American Cleanup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Behrns said.

“Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”

Beaver Lake residents already got the ball rolling by cleaning up some roads last weekend, according to Behrns.

Despite windy conditions, volunteers there filled 63 garbage bags with unsightly roadside litter, Behrns said.

“Over 30 people helped pick up roadside litter in their Beaver Lake neighborhoods, Murray Road, Rock Bluff Road and portions of Young Road,” she said. “It’s grassroots efforts of local volunteers that help support cleanups to improve and beautify local neighborhoods. Litter is ugly to look at, can be dangerous and reduces property values.”

One of the volunteers was a foreign exchange student from Spain, according to Eric Stockwell, local resident who organized the event.

“We’re grateful to Eric and all volunteers who take time to make their communities clean, safe and beautiful,” Behrns said.

For more information on taking part in a cleanup project this year, contact Behrns at Linda@KeepCassCountyBeautiful.com or call 402-949-0874.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0