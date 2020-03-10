Local group promotes Great American Cleanup

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s time to come clean, to make a clean slate, to clean up your act, to…well, you get the picture.
It’s the Great American Cleanup (GAC), which officially begins next Thursday, March 19, through June 20. It’s sponsored locally by Keep Cass County Beautiful, which wants to help schools and organizations form events and educational programs that help renew parks, remove litter, reduce waste and improve recycling.
KCCB will provide free trash bags and gloves and will loan out safety vests, safety signs and pickup tools to Cass County communities and organizations that wish to participate in a GAC event.
Organizations may even apply for a KCCB mini-cleanup grant and/or request recycling bins and cigarette receptacles for litter-free community events through the "Loan a Bin" program.
KCCB receives funding from Cass County, memberships, donations and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to support litter prevention, waste reduction and recycling programs.
This year marks the 22nd year of this nationwide event that engaged more than 550,000 volunteers and participants in 2019 to create a positive and lasting impact, according to Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director.
Locally, KCCB helped sponsor 13 litter cleanups with the help of many volunteers who collected over 2,500 pounds of litter last year, she said.
“We appreciate help from all our volunteers who give of their time and service for the betterment of our communities,” Behrns said.
“Litter is more than just blight on our landscape. Litter is costly to clean up, impacts our quality of life and economic development, and eventually ends up in our waterways and oceans.”
Beaver Lake residents already got the ball rolling by cleaning up some roads last weekend, according to Behrns.
Despite windy conditions, volunteers there filled 63 garbage bags with unsightly roadside litter, Behrns said.
“Over 30 people helped pick up roadside litter in their Beaver Lake neighborhoods, Murray Road, Rock Bluff Road and portions of Young Road,” she said. “It’s grassroots efforts of local volunteers that help support cleanups to improve and beautify local neighborhoods. Litter is ugly to look at, can be dangerous and reduces property values.”
One of the volunteers was a foreign exchange student from Spain, according to Eric Stockwell, local resident who organized the event.
“We’re grateful to Eric and all volunteers who take time to make their communities clean, safe and beautiful,” Behrns said.
For more information on taking part in a cleanup project this year, contact Behrns at Linda@KeepCassCountyBeautiful.com or call 402-949-0874.